Superstitions assist mental side of game

Superstitions are common in sports.
Fans may stand in the same spot to watch a game, or get a haircut on every game day because they believe it gives the team good luck.
Players on all levels take part in these rituals as well. From Little League to the pros to The Villages Recreation Softball League, players have superstitions and rituals they follow to help capture wins or continue hitting streaks.
Don Brozick, of the Village of Pine Hills, plays in Division 2 and has a couple of rituals himself — including what he eats for breakfast before a game.
“I have oatmeal with three types of nuts. I do bananas, strawberries and blueberries. I put cinnamon in it and flaxseed. Every game day,” Brozick said. “You kind of get into it. Whether it makes any difference or not, it gets your mental ability straight.”
