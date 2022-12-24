Sunday Christmas means worship schedule changes

Christmas Eve and Day worship are traditionally some of the most popular church services in terms of attendance.
This year, both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend, and area churches are doing what they can to maximize attendance for the holidays.
A few churches are adding services for Christmas weekend, none so like Hope Lutheran Church, which will offer 10 worship services across its three campuses today and Sunday.
“Saturday will feature nine worship services at our campuses, with five at the Central campus and two each at both Lake Weir and South,” said Marina Ernst, communications director for Hope Lutheran. “Then at 10 a.m. Sunday, we will have a gathering for the entire church family at the Central campus.”
