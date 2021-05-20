To help some families worried about loved ones living with dementia sleep better at night, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out the DREAM program.
DREAM stands for Dementia Recovery, Education and Management. It began six months ago, when the sheriff’s office received a three-year, $150,000 grant to upgrade its capability to help families facing dementia issues.
The funding is dedicated to purchasing GPS-enhanced devices that can track dementia patients and immediately alert caregivers should they “wander.” The devices are available to users for free.
