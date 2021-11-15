A small act of kindness during the holidays can go a long way in spreading joy to families in Sumter County.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will once again help those in the county through its Christmas decoration collection. For over 10 years, the sheriff’s office has partnered and coordinated with the Sumter County Fairgrounds Association to run the donation drive, said Theresa Cooper, community outreach coordinator for SCSO.
The sheriff’s office is collecting new and used Christmas decorations from now through Dec. 7. Decorations include artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, yard decorations like blowups or mechanical reindeer, indoor and outdoor lights, and indoor and outdoor decorations.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.