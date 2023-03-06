Sumter schools boost career, tech education

The Sumter County School District is continuing its mission to help every graduate become enrolled, enlisted or employed after high school.
One of the ways it does that is through career and technical education, which was the topic of discussion at the spring Sumter CTE Advisory Meeting Tuesday at South Sumter High School in Bushnell.
CTE includes academic programs that allow students to learn technical skills and earn industry certifications that can help them build a career, such as the welding program at South Sumter High School or the HVAC and electricity program at Wildwood Middle High School. There now are 22 CTE programs in Sumter schools and students earned more than 3,000 industry certifications in the 2021-22 school year, up from 10 programs and several hundred certifications in the 2016-17 school year.
“We do it because our students need to leave their high school and graduate, but graduation does not need to be the end result,” said Casey Ferguson, the supervisor of career technical and adult education.
