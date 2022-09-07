Sumter School Board approves tax rate cut, increases budget

The Sumter County School Board unanimously approved the largest tax rate cut in more than a decade Tuesday night when members signed off on a $169.8 million budget for 2022-23.
The nearly 11% tax rate cut marks the 12th consecutive time the rate has been lowered by the board, while the budget is a 2.1% increase over last year’s budget.
“I am very happy that this school board has been able to decrease the amount of taxes we levy this year by 10.9%,” said school board chairperson Sally Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “This is the largest decrease of any governing body in Sumter County.”
A home with a taxable value of $300,000 would pay around $1,374 in taxes to schools, a decrease of $168.
Superintendent Rick Shirley said the board was able to increase the budget while still cutting the tax rate mainly because of grants from the state.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.