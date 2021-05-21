Sumter County citizens who call 911 for an ambulance first may have to convince a nurse that one is needed before one will be dispatched, County Administrator Bradley Arnold announced Thursday.
The shift from American Medical Response, which is paid $1.28 million annually by the county in addition to patient fees, came two days after Sumter County commissioners voted to form a work group to address AMR’s response times.
Residents have complained of waiting for an hour or more for an ambulance in an issue that has pitted AMR against the two fire departments that also provide medical response through paramedic care.
Last year the response time of paramedics with The Villages Public Safety was 6 minutes, 18 seconds, according to county records.
