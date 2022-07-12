Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 96F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.