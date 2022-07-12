The Sumter County commission, complete with two recent appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is poised to deliver the drastic property tax rate cut that last year’s commission could not.
Commissioners today will consider setting the maximum property tax rate at $5.59 per $1,000 of assessable value — a 9.05% drop from the 2021 rate.
That’s more than double the rollback approved by last year’s commission, led by three men who won their seats on a failed promise to deliver a 25% rollback if elected.
Last year’s new majority of Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search instead approved only a 4.4% property tax rate cut and a budget with 25% more spending.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.