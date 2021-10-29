Sumter County recently began construction on the Intelligent Transportation System project, which will help relieve congestion by improving the flow of traffic. The project includes the installation of a computerized system to connect all the traffic signals along 4.1 miles of County Road 466 and County Road 466A, specifically on CR466 from U.S. Highway 301 to Buena Vista Boulevard and on CR466A from Powell Road to Buena Vista Boulevard, said Deborah Snyder, director of Public Works for Sumter County. In total, these roads have 10 intersections with traffic signals, all of which soon will be connected to each other and to a Traffic Management Center that will be built at the Sumter County Public Works Office in Bushnell as part of the project. The signals will be monitored and managed in real time by a part-time traffic technician, Snyder said.
