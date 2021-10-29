Showers in the Vicinity

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.