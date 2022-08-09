Sumter Landing CDD not moving forward with second PWAC

The Sumter Landing Community Development District board of supervisors is not interested in revisiting the prospect of creating a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.
The current committee instead will continue to operate under the 20-year agreement approved by each of the districts south of County Road 466 in 2019, said Sumter Landing CDD chairman Mike Berning.
In September 2021, nine of the 10 boards that make up PWAC approved a new agreement to establish a second PWAC for districts south of State Road 44. District 7 was the lone holdout.
“An amendment was proposed, but District 7 chose not to consent to that,” Berning said on Monday. “I say we simply continue under the agreement all of the boards have already agreed to. That signed agreement runs through 2039.”
