Sumter Landing CDD approves new golf tee time system

The Sumter Landing Community Development District is taking the first step to ensure the Automated Tee Time System remains seamless for all residents throughout the community.
The SLCDD board of supervisors on Monday, on recommendation from the Project Wide Advisory Committee, unanimously approved a new 10-year agreement for the tee time system that also includes an additional platform for online renewals of executive trail passes.
The previous agreement expired in November 2021. At that time supervisors from PWAC and the Amenity Authority Committee requested some changes to the proposed renewal.
