Sumter golf tournament helps raise thousands for local students

The 37th annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament this Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club already has raised thousands of dollars to provide scholarships for local high school seniors.
Sumter County’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Debbie Moffitt, said the annual event has raised $400,000 over its 36 years to fund 455 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors at South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School to attend Lake-Sumter State College.
“Every American feels that each child deserves an education,” Moffitt said. “However, not everyone has the same amount of means to do that, even though education is important for all children. Luckily, we live in a community that supports education and knows that education always makes things better.”
