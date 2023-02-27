Sumter firefighter receives leadership award at training symposium

One Sumter County Fire & Emergency Medical Services firefighter stood out in a room full of other first responders at the 10th Annual Hazardous Materials Training Symposium in Daytona Beach.
This is the third year the agency has participated in the Florida Hazardous Materials Team Competition. Following the competitions, Nicholas Steele, Sumter County Fire and EMS firefighter and EMT, received the Individual Best Team Leadership Award.
“I was surprised,” Steele said. “A lot of the other teams, counties and people have been doing this for a lot longer than I have. … It shows the department from the top down is good at training each individual and creating better leaders.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.