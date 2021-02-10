Sumter Extension adds new native plants to demonstration garden

The receipts for extension agents’ plant shopping spree for their demonstration garden could pass as a comprehensive list of Florida native species.
It even included some that were first-time plantings for the University of Florida Sumter County Extension Office.
“It’s a demonstration garden, so we didn’t just want to go with things we have,” said Lisa Sanderson, the extension’s residential horticulture agent and master gardener coordinator.
Sumter’s UF extension recently installed about $1,200 worth of Florida native plants in the demonstration garden’s native plant side, with help from a $1,500 grant from the Florida Wildflower Foundation.
The $1,500 grant required a match from the recipient, and extension staff used master gardener volunteer hours in the garden — valued around $24 an hour — to meet the Florida Wildflower Foundation’s guidelines, Sanderson said.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.