Sumter County was first to switch to Next Generation 911 a year ago

Seconds and information can mean life or death when a person calls 911.
Sumter County became the first county in the nation to make the switch to the Next Generation 911 operation system with Lumen last year. The newer system allows for people to send video, texts and pictures to 911 dispatchers and improves GPS locations.
It’s been a year since the county made the switch, and Sumter officials like what they’ve seen, said Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator for Sumter County.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.