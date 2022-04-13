Sumter County Sheriff's Office raises money for Special Olympics of Florida

Deputies from Sumter County Sheriff’s Office became servers for a weekend for the annual Tip a Cop event.
Deputies served tables at City Fire American Oven & Bar alongside its employees during the annual event Friday at the Lake Sumter Landing location and Saturday at the Brownwood restaurant.
Deputies collected tips from the customers they served, and all tips they earned are donated to Special Olympics Florida.
“It is good for the sheriff’s office to support any event,” said Beth Hunt, community outreach coordinator. “But we have a lot of people in our county who have gone to the Special Olympics, and it is important that we support it.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.