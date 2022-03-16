If you ask any of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office explorers and program advisers to describe the agency’s Explorer Program, one word comes to mind: family.
Since its creation in October, teen explorers in the SCSO Explorer Program Post 44 have learned the ins and outs of the agency and what it takes to work in law enforcement from deputies at the sheriff’s office.
“There’s always someone there for you and we’re a family,” Brianna Fazzolari, a ninth-grader at Wildwood Middle High School, said. “That means a lot to me because I’ve never really had people that believe in me and it’s really nice.”
