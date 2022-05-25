Sumter County Sheriff's Office Explorer Program cadet promoted to sergeant

One cadet has stood out amongst the ranks since the start of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Explorer Program in October 2021.
The SCSO Explorer Program promoted Brianna Fazzolari from cadet to sergeant during its first promotion ceremony on
May 18 at the agency’s Bushnell office.
Fazzolari found out about her promotion at the end of the group’s previous meeting on May 11. “I was very excited and was tearing up because I’ve worked so hard,” said Fazzolari, a ninth-grader at Wildwood Middle High School. “I’ve come to this spot where I’ve accomplished many things and I feel very proud of myself.”
