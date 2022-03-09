Knowing how to respond to an active shooter scenario could save lives, so the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure local churches and businesses know what to do and how to respond.
For the last several years, the sheriff’s office has offered this free service to provide safety tools to protect people during an active shooter scenario, said Sgt. Dave Clark, who leads the program.
“It is to educate businesses and churches on how to respond in the event of (an active shooter) and also what to expect when law enforcement arrives,” he said.
