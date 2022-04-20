Sumter County Sheriff's Office bloodhound teams earn Master Handler Certifications

When it comes to finding a missing person, there are no two noses better for the job than those of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhounds Charlotte and Russo.
Aided by their respective handlers, Deputy Robert Mata and Deputy Casey Siglin, the bloodhounds have worked a combined 50-plus tracking jobs to locate missing people.
Following an almost four-year career and 7-plus finds, Scent Evidence K9, an organization that creates scent trailing products for K-9s, presented Mata and Siglin with Master Handler Certifications in recognition of their work.
“It feels great,” Mata said. “It’s nice to be recognized, because a lot of people don’t know that we have bloodhounds.”
