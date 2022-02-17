Sumter County Sheriff's Office and Wildwood Police Department officer receive several awards

Using money out of their own pockets, solving cases quickly and making deep connections with those in need throughout the community are a few of the ways law enforcement officers like Jared Souders, James McMann and David Perry stand out in their agencies and the areas they serve and protect.
This week, Sonny’s BBQ, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Wildwood Police Department recognized these officers who exceed their regular duties and make a difference in the communities they patrol. On Tuesday, Sonny’s BBQ and the sheriff’s office surprised Senior Master Deputy Souders through the company’s Random Acts of BBQ program.
Deputy Jarrod Marshall nominated Souders and said he always puts his versatility to use for others.
“Souders is an outstanding deputy,” Marshall said. “He gives his all for the community of Bushnell and goes beyond the normal call of duty. I’m proud to call him a co-worker, but even prouder to call him my friend. I call him the Swiss Army knife, he works every zone, works different beats, comes to work and says what do you need sir and goes about his business and helps anyone in need.”
