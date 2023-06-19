Sumter County Sheriff’s Office holds annual teen citizens academy

Brody Burke, 14, made his way around the room, taking pictures and processing evidence.
The mock crime scene Brody photographed was part of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Teen Citizens Academy. Throughout the course of last week, local teens learned the ins and outs of the agency at the sheriff’s office’s facility in Bushnell.
On June 12, the first day of the academy, teens took part in a mock trial.
During the second day, June 13, the 23 teens in the program participated in a mock crime scene, led by the law enforcement agency’s crime scene investigators unit.
