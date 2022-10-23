Sumter County Schools selects Presidential Scholars

Two Wildwood Middle High School students who have been friends since fifth grade are celebrating their academic accomplishments together.
Senior Raquel Rowland is Sumter County’s 2022 U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar and senior Brandon Martinez is Sumter County’s 2022 U.S. Presidential CTE (Career and Technical Education) Scholar.
Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has recognized thousands of high school students across the nation for their academic prowess. Rowland and Martinez will represent Sumter County in the statewide U.S. Presidential Scholars Program competition.Students nominated for the academic recognition are chosen based on involvement and service to the community, leadership and character, writing samples, academic achievements and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers.
CTE students are chosen based on academic rigor, technical competence, employability skill attainment, ingenuity and creativity.
