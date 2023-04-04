The 2024 election is about a year away, and the Sumter County elections office is already looking for poll workers — specifically, those who want to fundraise.
Florida’s Adopt-A-Precinct initiative allows groups to volunteer to staff precinct locations on Election Day or during early voting.
Afterwards, members donate their wages to charitable organizations. The deadline to apply for the next round of Sumter County’s program is coming up on Thursday.
The county program, which began in 2018, has expanded over the years to the point where it staffed 12 Election Day voting locations and one early voting site last year.
“Even if we had just one organization doing it, it would be a success because it’s putting money back into the community,” said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor.
