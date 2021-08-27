Sumter County Libraries reintroduce in-person events

Sumter County Library users can once again enjoy in-person offerings while taking advantage of digital services.
Events such as the Book-a-Librarian events, which have been taking place over Zoom, are back to being in-person and can be reserved on the library website, sumtercountyfl.gov.
Leslie Smith, Administrative Services Manager for Sumter County, said more people used digital services during the pandemic.
"Libraries have already been dealing for years with emerging technologies challenging the traditional brick-and-mortar view of the library," Smith said. "We've seen the pandemic encourage residents to embrace digital services fully."
