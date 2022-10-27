Sumter County leads state in early voting turnout

Sumter County may have just opened its early voting sites on Tuesday, but it’s already No. 1.
Early voting sites are now open throughout the tri-county area. Marion County starts its early voting period today, while Lake and Sumter began earlier in the week. However, when the first day of early in-person voting ended in Sumter, the county already had achieved about a 20.8% turnout rate — the highest in the state thus far.
“I feel pretty good,” said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor. “We always shoot to have the highest turnout. That’s our ultimate goal. Actually our ultimate goal is to have 100% participation. That’s almost unheard of, but we do our best to try and get in the 80s.”
Keen wasn’t surprised at Sumter’s status, though, given how this year’s senatorial and gubernatorial races have been highly publicized.
