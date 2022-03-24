Sumter County GOP chair is making a run for the Florida House

John Temple is stepping down soon as the Sumter County Republican Party chairman.
A run for the state house awaits next for the voice of local party politics.
Recently, the Wildwood resident turned in his paperwork to run for Florida House District 52, which, due to redistricting, will encompass most of The Villages.
Temple became the local party chair four years ago, elected when Villages resident John Calandro stepped down.
“I felt strong enough and confident enough to be able to take the reigns from him and continue to build on his success that he had within the party,” Temple said. “I just know how important it is to make positive change within our community, and one way to do that is to help make sure that we get conservative elected officials in office.”
