Sumter County Extension Director Jim Davis is one of The Villages’ most visible faces of environmental education

Newcomers to The Villages will see faces that were unfamiliar to them in their home states.
It’s not only new human neighbors they’ll get acquainted with. Some of those faces may include different birds and reptiles.
Villagers will have a chance to learn more about them in a series of Enrichment Academy classes, “Meet the Local Wildlife in Your Neighborhood.”
Taught by Jim Davis, director of the University of Florida Sumter County Extension Office, the workshop series will return Oct. 12 for a new session. He began teaching these classes last year.
