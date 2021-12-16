Sumter commissioners charged with perjury

Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search face up to five years in prison if convicted on charges they lied under oath to state investigators about a series of phone calls between them.
The two were charged Wednesday with third-degree felony perjury and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.
After posting $2,000 bond, both men are free and awaiting arraignment, which has not yet been set.
Search did not respond to requests for comment left by phone and email.
Miller said he was consulting with his attorney for an appropriate response. But shortly after his release, he left a statement on his Facebook page.
“I am not currently informed as to why or to what I allegedly perjured myself,” he wrote. “This is the latest attempt from people with power to silence the voice of Sumter County residents. It’s no secret that The Villages actively worked to elect my opponent, providing nearly bottomless resources. It’s no secret that The Villages controlled the Sumter County Board of Commissioners and through that control were able to create sweetheart deals for themselves, even though those deals were not beneficial to the citizens of the county. Their newspaper has continually libeled me with claims so outrageous they have been described as fractured fairy tales. I have lied to no one, but have been continually lied against.”
The Daily Sun reported last spring that the State Attorney’s Office was investigating several possible violations of Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law within the commission.
The law requires elected officials to carry out the duties of their position in public forums and prohibits them from doing so in back channels. It is also illegal for a person to act as a private go-between among officials in hopes of one official swaying others.
Both Miller and Search completed state-mandated training on the law.
Yet in February, Miller said at a commission meeting that he wanted to form an “animal advocacy group,” a cause long championed by his wife, Angie Fox. He suggested the group be comprised of his wife, at least two of her friends and the assistant county administrator. Miller then asked Search to mediate their work, which Search indicated he was willing to do.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that “there is a conflict associated with Sunshine Law issues that we’ve already run into. The problem that we had was, I had a meeting with Commissioner Search, and he relayed his conversation with Angie Fox that was advocating for this very solution (as the one proposed by Miller) to be presented to the board.”
Arnold said he also had an email from Miller directing him to “‘Go and do this, and use Commissioner Search’ for that specific purpose. That indicates clearly that Angie Fox is a conduit of communication between two commissioners, which is a violation of the open meetings law. Unfortunately, I became a witness to that violation.”
In June, county attorney Jennifer Rey confirmed to commissioners that the state was conducting a criminal investigation into several complaints of potential violations. She relayed an invitation from the State Attorney’s Office for commissioners to voluntarily provide a statement.
Search appeared before investigators with his lawyer on Aug. 17 and testified under oath that he’d had no private phone communication with Miller since the election and that his only conversations with Angie Fox occurred when she called him on his home telephone. Miller declined to voluntarily cooperate, so prosecutors subpoenaed his testimony. On Oct. 6, Miller testified under oath that in terms of phone calls between him and Search, “We did at first. After about the first two or three months, all phone calls stopped, maybe three or four months.”
However cellphone records on Miller, Search and Fox obtained by subpoena show 47 calls between Miller and Search between the November election and July.
“Many of these phone calls were either just before or just after Sumter County Commission meetings,” investigators noted, adding that none of the calls were made on official county-issued cellphones.
Records also show conversations between Fox and Search on his personal cellphone and no calls from her to his home phone as he claimed, investigators say.
Noncriminal infractions of the Sunshine Law are punishable by up to a $500 fine, and a knowing violation is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail. The perjury charge of lying under oath in an official proceeding, however, carries a penalty of up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
The governor also has the power to suspend any elected municipal official who is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office.
Miller, a former logistics manager for Caterpillar who retired to The Villages from Illinois, ran a joint campaign for the county commission with Search, a former educator who retired to The Villages from Pennsylvania.
The duo was elected as Republicans, but Miller is a failed Democratic candidate for the 2018 House of Representatives race and Search’s first election win to his hometown commission a decade ago was on the Democrat ticket.
Assistant State Attorney Christopher Small said he could not discuss any further pending charges because the case against Miller and Search is still an open investigation. Miller and Fox have run into trouble before for unethical conduct related to public office.
In November 2018, the Florida Elections Commission concluded that Miller, as the candidate, and his wife, as the campaign treasurer, violated state campaign finance laws in his failed bid for the Florida House of Representatives, according to the commission’s final order.
The couple failed to correct errors that the Florida Division of Elections found during audits of their campaign finance reports, according to the agency. Those errors concerned campaign contributions made to the Miller campaign by The Villages Democratic Club and the Democratic Women’s Club of The Villages, according to state records.
“Please forgive us for this one-time mistake,” Miller pleaded in response, before being fined $642.
Curt Hills is a managing editor with the Daily Sun. He can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
