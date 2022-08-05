A proposed northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike that would have impacted Sumter County is no longer moving forward.
The Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday announced it has completed its study of four possible corridors and determined it will not pursue the project further at this time.
Instead, the department will focus on improvements to Interstate 75, as Sumter County commissioners and other local county boards had urged.
“This is the appropriate action,” said Doug Gilpin, commissioner for District 2 which contains the historic Black community of Royal and the rural Tillman’s Hammock area that would have been in the path of the potential route.
“This is an example of the government working the way it is supposed to.”
