The Villages Public Safety Department's effort to create an independent special fire control district continues to gain momentum.
The Village Homeowners Advocates added their support this week to the Village Center Community Development District supervisors' unanimous request to state lawmakers.
The Sumter County Commission will consider at its Tuesday meeting at Everglades Recreation Complex if it will back the measure in a show of unity with VPSD.
