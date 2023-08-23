Sumter Commission abandons proposal to hike fire fees

Sumter homeowners and businesses will be spared the massive increases in their annual fire protection costs sought by county commissioners, the board decided Tuesday in bowing to intense public pressure.
The plan to nearly triple the fee for homeowners and levy millions against businesses was defeated by a 3-2 vote after a marathon 6-hour public hearing.
Under the failed proposal, Sumter homeowners would have paid a $323.64 on their next tax bill, rather than the $124 the county has charged since 2017.
