Sumter citizens group favors county ambulance service

Sumter County should part ways with its contracted ambulance provider and start its own countywide service, a citizens committee will recommend to county commissioners. The group tasked with finding solutions for improving emergency medical care also will recommend leaving the county’s two fire departments as separate entities.
The Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee voted 3-2 to approve three separate motions on those issues Wednesday night following about 90 minutes of public comments from an audience that overwhelmingly supported The Villages Public Safety Department. Of the more than 20 people who addressed the committee, the majority expressed their desire to see VPSD also take on transport services.
