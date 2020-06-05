Sumter chamber honors commission for staff

The Sumter County Commission received an award Monday for its support of continued professionalism of the county government staff.
Members of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce board of directors cited the commission for encouraging eight county departments to earn accreditation through either national or international accreditation programs.
“We honored them because they’re not afraid to invest in our county to make it a better place,” said Matt Gerig, the chamber’s president. “It says they care about the quality of life for residents and want to make it the best place to be.”
