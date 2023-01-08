Sumter Baseball is gearing up for spring season

In his second year as president of Sumter Baseball, Kevin Davenport wants to build off the success from his first year.
Last year, Sumter baseball had three teams make it to the state tournament in Cal Ripken Baseball, a division of the Babe Ruth League. Also, their minors 10U and majors 12U teams took home the district title. This was the first for Sumter Baseball since joining the league.
“We had a successful year and expect our numbers to be higher this year,” Davenport said. “We have some new ideas coming, and we want it to be kid and family friendly.”
This spring season starts Feb.18. The last day to register for Sumter Baseball is Friday. Evaluation day will be the next day and the draft will be Jan.15. Sumter Baseball only holds a spring season, to allow kids to play football in the fall. Davenport encourages kids to be multi-sport athletes.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.