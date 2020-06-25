Summerfield church hosts 3-day youth celebration

Last year, young people from Open Door Community Church in Summerfield had the opportunity to travel to Atlanta and participate in the Forward Conference, an annual event that organizers describe as a chance for students to grow in their relationship with Christ.
The church was hoping to visit Atlanta again this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Forward Conference to shift to an online model.
So Open Door Community took the opportunity to do something about it, planning a three-day youth event at the church that will feature a simulcast of this year’s conference.
“We are calling it a ‘Super Fun Youth Event’ for those ages 11-21,” according to Wendy Bustin Gallegos, assistant pastor for Open Door Community. “Young people have been affected a great deal by COVID-19, particularly being stuck at home these last three months. This is a wonderful opportunity for them to come together again.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.