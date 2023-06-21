Summer VPO concerts return at Temple Shalom

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.