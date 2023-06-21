Summer VPO concerts return at Temple Shalom

Audiences can enjoy summer performances featuring The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra and guests.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida is hosting its first summer concert series since 2019.
“Both the orchestra and the temple are very excited,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom. “Our members in the temple love music and we love to support musicians. Tickets are on sale and people are already purchasing them.”
