Summer theater has something for everyone

Birds flying overhead and waves crashing on a beach — Victory Productions’ “South Pacific” may have the perfect setting for summer theater. And that is one of several options this season, including The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s “Pipeline” and “Elegies,” and The Villages Theater Company’s summer drama, “War of the Worlds,” which thespians and casual theatergoers alike can enjoy. This season, Victory Productions will introduce its new Legends of Broadway Series, which highlights some of the biggest Broadway titles at Savannah Center.
The shows like “South Pacific,” which now will star Craig Irvin, will incorporate video in the background (like the birds and the waves) as part of the set.
For the past five years, save 2020, Victory Productions has held summer theatrical performances in The Villages.
“It’s taken six months of pre-production and working around the clock to get all this ready in about six weeks,” said Victory Productions executive director and Legends of Broadway Series executive producer Fernando Varela. “We could have waited and done it in the fall, but we thought it was important to get everyone back to work. The venue is open, the dates are open and it’s very clear people want to come back and be entertained again.”
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.