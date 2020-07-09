Summer school helps students catch up

Summer school is in session at select schools in Sumter and Lake counties as they plan for the regular school year to start in August. “It’s pretty exciting having children back on campus,” said Catherine Orozco, receptionist for summer school at Wildwood Elementary School, where she works as data entry clerk most of the year. Summer school started Monday at Wildwood and Bushnell elementary schools in Sumter and at several schools across Lake County, including Leesburg Elementary School. They are using the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund for in-person instruction on campus this summer to attack the achievement gap. Schools invited elementary students whose teachers recommend them based on substantial deficiency in reading ability.
