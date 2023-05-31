Summer filled with tribute artists

As summer rolls into town, Victory Productions is bringing back popular tributes to artists John Denver, the Eagles and Elvis to entertain residents at Savannah Center.
“By and large, we’ve found Villages residents love to celebrate nostalgia,” said Keith Hinson, producer and marketing director at Victory Productions. “They want to relive some of the best times in their lives. This music was the soundtrack to their moments.”
Tickets for all of these shows start at $35 and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
