Suleimans apply their culinary touch to the Angler’s Club

David Suleiman has been operating restaurants for 12 years in The Villages, and he recently added another one to his plate.
Suleiman, who has 20 years of experience in the industry, came to The Villages from upstate New York in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself in the community. He and his cousin, George Suleiman, own Prima Italian Steakhouse in Brownwood, Havana Country Club and Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club.
Earlier this month, the cousins became owners of the Angler’s Club in Lake Sumter Landing.
“This is a new adventure for us,” George said.
The Angler’s Club is an exclusive fine-dining restaurant, located at 1020 Canal Street on the second floor above Redsauce. It overlooks Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Lake Sumter.
“It’s a finer dining experience with the food quality, but it has a comfortable cabin feel to it,” David said. “It feels like you’re kind of in the mountains.”
