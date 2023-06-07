Successful Johnny Wild Supper Club returns for summer

Johnny Wild Supper Club was a wild success, and now the dinner show experience will continue through summer.
Johnny Wild and the Delights is bringing three themed, catered shows for fans in June, July and August at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road.
“It feels incredible to have a successful start,” said Andy Matchett, president of Johnny Wild Productions and leader of the band. “It’s a demand our fan base has had. We feel so lucky to find a place that works and that people are loving it.”
The band performed six dinner shows over the past several months, all of which were completely sold out.
