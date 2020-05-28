Stylists and barbers reunite with clients

Barber Toni Triceri is happy to see her regulars again, but hasn’t been able to recognize them. It’s not just the masks — it’s also wild hair from DIY haircuts during the stay-at-home order. “It takes me a minute to figure out who they are,” said a laughing Triceri, who works at Cal’s Barber Shop in Lake Sumter Landing. Either way, she’s glad to catch up with clients she has missed since salons and barbershops had to close. Other salon and barbershop workers feel the same way. Many see the same clients over several years, developing close relationships. Since salons and barbershops reopened, they’ve been reunited with longtime clients eager for conversation — and a haircut. Salons and barbershops were able to reopen May 11, and establishments such as Salon Jaylee, Cal’s Barber Shop and Color Me Hair Studio have been busy since.
