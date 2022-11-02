Study reaffirms eyes count on vitamins to slow vision disease

A combination of vitamins and minerals is proving to be a worthy adversary of a disease that triggers vision loss in older adults.
Age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, slowly robs individuals of their central vision and doesn’t have a cure. However, doctors and researchers say patients can take steps to slow its progression.
Those steps include a steady regimen of dietary supplements that can slow the progression of AMD, according to the latest study from the National Institutes of Health, which leads the federal government’s research on visual system and eye diseases.
The use of dietary supplements to help isn’t new, but this study’s findings reinforce that an adjusted recommended formula of supplements has the potential to trip up the disease’s progression and doesn’t carry a lung cancer risk for former smokers like a previous formula did because it included beta-carotene.
