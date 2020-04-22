Studio Theatre set for livestream of ‘Pygmalion’

After the decision to close The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol during the COVID-19 crisis, artistic director Whitney Morse and her team searched for ways to stay connected with the venue’s audience.
They came up with the idea to livestream table readings of plays, and the first livestream, a reading of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” will take place at 1 p.m. Friday on The Studio’s Facebook page, @TheStudioTheatreTierraDelSol.
The cast includes Trevin Cooper, Whitney Morse, Joe Llorens, Bobbie Bell, Heather Currie, Nathaniel Niemi, Rachel Whittington, Alyson Johnson and Monica Titus.
