Studio Theatre reopens Oct. 1 as theaters come back nationally

As Patrece Bloomfield practiced songs for her role as Ruby in “Broadbend, Arkansas,” opening Friday, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s brick walls and black velvet curtains seemed to sing along with her.
The black box theater is filled with energy once again for its reopening this week, after being closed for more than a year, following the trend of Broadway productions like “Wicked,” “Chicago” and “Hamilton” returning to New York City after being shuttered by the pandemic. Preview performances are happening today and Thursday for “Broadbend, Arkansas,” which will run from Friday to Oct. 30 at its home venue.
