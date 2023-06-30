Students thrive at Summer Math Academy

President of Lake-Sumter State College Dr. Heather Bigard, center, stands with the Lake-Sumter State College’s Rise Summer Math Academy students at the end of the program award ceremony, at Clark Maxwell Jr. Library in Sumterville.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Sumter County students have fit in some extra learning so far this summer. 

Lake-Sumter State College held its Rise Summer Math Academy for struggling math students from June 5 to June 22. 

The students were incoming 11th and 12th graders from the Sumter County School District.

Kevin Yurasek, the college’s executive director of strategic communications,  said the students in the math academy are at the cusp of being able to succeed in college-level math courses. 

