Students thrive at Summer Math Academy

Sumter County students have fit in some extra learning so far this summer.
Lake-Sumter State College held its Rise Summer Math Academy for struggling math students from June 5 to June 22.
The students were incoming 11th and 12th graders from the Sumter County School District.
Kevin Yurasek, the college’s executive director of strategic communications, said the students in the math academy are at the cusp of being able to succeed in college-level math courses.
