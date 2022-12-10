Students relax, learn the art of Zentangle

When creating a Zentangle drawing, Jacki Rose wants her students to be in the moment.
“I don’t focus on the outcome,” said Rose, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “It’s a metaphor for life. It’s letting go of the outcome and letting things happen.”
Rose, a certified Zentangle instructor, held her Zentangle Mindful Drawing class Thursday at Pimlico Recreation, where she welcomed 11 people to the class, with three people who are new to the process.
The students were given supplies including the circular piece of paper known as a “tile” to draw on; a Sakura Pigma Micron-01 archival pen; a pencil; a tortillon, or smudge stick; and a bookmark that read, “Relax, Let Go, Draw Slow.”
“Tap into your inner artist,” Rose told the group. “Let the pen be Zen.”
