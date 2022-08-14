Students meet teachers, prepare for the year

Students and parents of Fruitland Park Elementary School showed their excitement for the new year well before the first day of school.
The school held its annual Meet The Teacher event Monday to get students prepared for the first day on Wednesday.
Kids and parents arrived at the event with big smiles, loads of excitement and bags full of school supplies to give to teachers.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.