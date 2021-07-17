Students learn how to take the delicate snapshots of life

Villagers are offered an abundance of opportunities to learn about the latest gadgets and gizmos through The Enrichment Academy, and photography is one of the latest. Instructor John “Swede” Spoltore, of the Village of Osceola Hills, teaches an introductory course on DSLR Photography. DSLRs (Digital Single Lens Reflex) are well-rounded, capable modern cameras that use digital sensors to take photographs. DSLR cameras are capable of switching out lenses for a varying degree of angles and distances that a photographer might stumble upon in the search for that perfect photo.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.